CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) CEO Joseph Todisco Purchases 13,561 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 13,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,617.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorMedix Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,378. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.85. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $40,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

