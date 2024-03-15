Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.