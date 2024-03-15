CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.11

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.11 and last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 2540627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

