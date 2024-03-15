Country Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

