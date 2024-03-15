Country Trust Bank Sells 592 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.34 and its 200-day moving average is $279.27. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.