Covenant Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.09 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Covenant has a market cap of $8.09 million and $5,366.61 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covenant has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

