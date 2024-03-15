Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,623. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Creative Realities by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

