CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.88

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 1278319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

CRH Stock Down 1.0 %

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

