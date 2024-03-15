CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,917 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

