Critical Survey: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) vs. NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 NN Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Auto Trader Group and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and NN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $602.89 million 14.40 $281.92 million N/A N/A NN Group $18.26 billion 0.66 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Summary

NN Group beats Auto Trader Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

