Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.37. 86,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 408,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $687.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,672. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,848,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 482,234 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.