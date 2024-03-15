Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.70.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.44. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

