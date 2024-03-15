Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 2,736 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, K Christopher Farkas bought 51 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,655.32.
CW stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,597. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $244.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
