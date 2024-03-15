CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

CYBR stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

