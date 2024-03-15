Czech National Bank Acquires 418 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.