Czech National Bank Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.35. 343,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average is $248.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $277.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

