Czech National Bank Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.80. 1,759,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $211.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

