Czech National Bank Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. 4,921,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024,886. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

