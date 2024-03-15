Czech National Bank Purchases 173 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 544.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.41. 600,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

