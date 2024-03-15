Czech National Bank Purchases 1,977 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $70,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,279,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,562,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $441.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

