Czech National Bank Sells 577 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,331. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $253.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

