Czech National Bank Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.