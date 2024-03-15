Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 14th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

DFCO opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Dalrada Financial has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

