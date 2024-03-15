Daniel Wendler Sells 1,860 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.