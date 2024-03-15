DATA Communications Management (DCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect DATA Communications Management to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:DCM traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$3.43. 41,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,468. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$188.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 3.53.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.