DATA Communications Management (DCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect DATA Communications Management to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
DATA Communications Management Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TSE:DCM traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$3.43. 41,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,468. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$188.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 3.53.
About DATA Communications Management
