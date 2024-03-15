David Lloyd Johnston Purchases 13 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,131.98 per share, with a total value of C$14,715.74.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH traded up C$18.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,531.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,370.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,243.30. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$863.55 and a one year high of C$1,533.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 185.0917085 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

