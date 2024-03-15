Davis Commodities Limited’s (NASDAQ:DTCK) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 18th

Davis Commodities’ (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 18th. Davis Commodities had issued 1,087,500 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $4,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Davis Commodities Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Davis Commodities stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTCK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Davis Commodities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Davis Commodities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Commodities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

