DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.