Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlanticus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

