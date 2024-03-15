Dean Desantis Sells 100,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.41. 518,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,693. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

