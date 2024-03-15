DEI (DEI) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $172.95 million and approximately $104.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00129931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008935 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

