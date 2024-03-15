DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 81,007 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,829. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

