DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Jacob Steven Leach Sells 14,639 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DexCom by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

