Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

