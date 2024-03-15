dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $34.04 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $34.04 million and $274,422.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00129931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008935 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,080,759 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99925036 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $508,474.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.