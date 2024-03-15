Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the February 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 88,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

