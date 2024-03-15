Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

