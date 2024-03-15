Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 96,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,266. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.