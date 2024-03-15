Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 745,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

