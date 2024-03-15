Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $92,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,415,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 94,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 122,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. 202,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,836. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

