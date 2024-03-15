Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is RVW Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,399 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 537,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,477. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.