Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 512,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

