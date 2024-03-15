Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.88 and last traded at $81.18. Approximately 512,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,353,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

