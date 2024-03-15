DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,710 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $510.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

