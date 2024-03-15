DNB Asset Management AS Sells 10,749 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

