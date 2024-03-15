Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEM opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

