Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,260 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.