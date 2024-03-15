Doliver Advisors LP Sells 370 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.