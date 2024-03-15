Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $120.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

