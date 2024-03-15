Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

